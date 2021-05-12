Analysts Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Angi by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Angi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

