Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (BBCP, BCYC, BDC, BEAM, BEEM, BLPH, BLRX, BPOSY, CANG, CARA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 12th:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.