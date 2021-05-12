Anchor Hits Market Cap of $10.16 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $13,329.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

