Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $974.08 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Ankr has a market cap of $974.08 million and approximately $125.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.