Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 6% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

