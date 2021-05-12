ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.66 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.690-7.100 EPS.

ANSS stock opened at $320.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

