ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.690-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.670 EPS.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.38.

ANSS stock opened at $320.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

