Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.35

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

APEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.