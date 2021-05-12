APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

