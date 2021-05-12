Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.57 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $111.26 million and $12.57 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00338020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00030896 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

