Apollon Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,206.29 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $8,206.29 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

