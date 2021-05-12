AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $88.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.84 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,493,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

