Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 245,669 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,552,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

