Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

