Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

