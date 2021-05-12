Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

