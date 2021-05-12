Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.