Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

