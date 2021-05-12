AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.38

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 17448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

