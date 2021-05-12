Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,610,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

