Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 million to $11.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $15.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.49 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 775,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

