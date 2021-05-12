ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.80

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 54802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

