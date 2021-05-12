ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) COO Sells $637,625.12 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ArcBest stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

