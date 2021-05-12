Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.20

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.04 million and $16.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

