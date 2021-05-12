Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.