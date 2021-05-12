Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.35 million, a P/E ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

