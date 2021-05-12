Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.17. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 6,626 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

