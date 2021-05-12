Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

