Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0050

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $85,899.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,459 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.