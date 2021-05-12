Argon (ARGON) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $655,621.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00577585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00247343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.41 or 0.01247807 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.