Argus Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 443,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The company has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

