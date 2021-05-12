Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $82,588.89 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 54.8% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,091.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.00 or 0.07816962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.21 or 0.02611176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00646323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00185738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00808079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00658354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.69 or 0.00646344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.