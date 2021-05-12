Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Netflix comprises 27.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

