Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.55. The company had a trading volume of 386,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,976. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$13.89 and a twelve month high of C$33.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.