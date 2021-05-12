Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.55. 386,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,976. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$13.89 and a twelve month high of C$33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

