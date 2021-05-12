Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.55. 386,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,976. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$13.89 and a twelve month high of C$33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.