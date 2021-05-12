Ark Trading 10% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $275.52 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00022766 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,220,170 coins and its circulating supply is 129,099,273 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

