Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ARLO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 758,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

