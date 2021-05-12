Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.83 million.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

