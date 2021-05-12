Arqma Trading Down 57.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $312,518.11 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,265.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.76 or 0.07847903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.11 or 0.02600387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00651589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00185465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.03 or 0.00805561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.00662798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00638628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,257,565 coins and its circulating supply is 9,213,021 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

