Arrival (ARVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.