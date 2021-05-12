Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.15.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Arvinas stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 in the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

