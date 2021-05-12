Arweave Trading Up 2.3% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Arweave has a total market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $27.51 or 0.00054514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

