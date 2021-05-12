Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,965 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

