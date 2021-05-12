Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,263 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 434,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

