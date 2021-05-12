Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 568,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.