Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,050 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $133.80. 43,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,751. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

