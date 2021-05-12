Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,990 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 661,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

