Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,923 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Linde makes up 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

