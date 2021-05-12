Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 61,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,162,000 after purchasing an additional 162,138 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $11.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $344.76 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

